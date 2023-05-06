Watch Lorenzo Cain (and his kids) throw ceremonial first pitch to Royals’ Salvador Perez

Hours after he officially became a retiree, former Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain took the field at Kauffman Stadium before Saturday’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

Cain choked back tears during a retirement celebration that included his mom, wife, kids, former Royals manager Ned Yost, former teammate Alex Gordon and, of course, catcher Salvador Perez.

When it came time for the ceremonial first pitch, Cain’s sons Cameron, Jayden and Landon worked as relay men from center field, which dear ol’ dad once patrolled so well.

The ball skipped past Cain at the mound, but Perez was there to back it up. Perez tossed it back to Cain, who then delivered a strike.

This was a cool moment.

What a moment!



Lorenzo Cain throws out the first pitch to Salvy with help from his kids. #Royals pic.twitter.com/rCkI9xgO1Z — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) May 6, 2023

Here is Cain’s speech from the ceremony.