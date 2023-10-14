How to watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: TV channel, live stream and PPV price for boxing tonight

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis finally meet inside the boxing ring tonight to settle a very personal rivalry.

The two have been sparring on social media for months now and will finally come to blows in Manchester, on the undercard of KSI’s fight with Tommy Fury.

An incredibly ill-tempered build-up came to a head when Danis seemingly cut Paul on Thursday during a face-off, drawing blood from the YouTube and WWE star.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW PAUL VS DANIS LIVE!

Paul has insisted the fight will be going ahead and the incident adds even more spice to what already looks like a grudge match in every sense.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch it all...

How to watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

TV channel: Saturday’s card will be shown live on sports streaming service DAZN pay-per-view, at a cost of £19.99 in the UK.

Live stream: Those that have purchased the event will be able to access via a live stream online, with the DAZN app and website.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live blog tonight!