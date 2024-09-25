How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup today

Liverpool host West Ham later today in a Carabao Cup third-round clash.

The defending champions will no doubt be favourites at home but will hardly relish the idea of meeting another Premier League team during such a busy schedule.

Arne Slot may have other priorities in his first season in charge of the Reds but his team have largely impressed this season, so will be favourites to progress.

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui, meanwhile, could do with what would be a statement victory.

His team were booed off after Saturday’s loss at home to Chelsea following another disappointing display.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Liverpool vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw will follow after.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!