How to watch Liverpool vs Sevilla: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly today

Arne Slot will today oversee his first game in charge of Liverpool at Anfield before his second follows only hours later.

The Reds will meet Sevilla in front of supporters today before a clash with another Spanish outfit in Las Palmas later in the afternoon, albeit that one will be played behind-closed-doors.

Slot’s side have looked impressive in pre-season, beating both Arsenal and Manchester United during their tour of the USA, as well as Real Betis.

Now, home supporters will be treated to a first glimpse of the new era before the Premier League season begins next week.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game later today.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Sevilla

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on LCFTV. Coverage starts at 12pm BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via LFCTV GO.