How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: TV channel and live stream for Champions League game today

Liverpool tonight host Real Madrid in a huge Champions League tie.

The Reds sit top of the pile in Europe after a stunning season under Arne Slot thus far but know they will be up against it when the European champions come to Anfield.

For all of Madrid’s relative struggles this season, they tend to raise their game for the very biggest nights in a tournament they have enjoyed record-breaking success in.

It should be quite the night on Merseyside, so here’s all you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app and website.

