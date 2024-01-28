How to watch Liverpool vs Norwich for FREE: TV channel and live stream for FA Cup game today

Jurgen Klopp begins the long goodbye at Liverpool later today.

The Reds manager this week announced his seismic decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season, with this afternoon's FA Cup clash with Norwich the first game since he dropped the bombshell.

As a result, a huge atmosphere is expected on Merseyside. There are not many opportunities to watch a Klopp-driven Liverpool side in action left, after all.

Every game now feels like a must-watch, such has been the German's impact on English football.

With that in mind, here's a look at where to watch the action.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Norwich

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1 with coverage starting at 1.55pm GMT. Kick-off comes at 2.30pm, with the draw for the fifth round taking place shortly beforehand.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!