How to watch Liverpool vs Las Palmas: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly today

Arne Slot may have had to wait a while for his first game at Anfield as Liverpool manager but the second is just hours away.

The Reds will have already played Sevilla in front of supporters at their iconic home before Slot’s side go again against Las Palmas in a behind-closed-doors clash.

With so many of their squad away on breaks following this summer’s international tournaments, the double-header offers them a brilliant chance to get back up to speed before the trip to Ipswich in their Premier League opener next week.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Las Palmas

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on LFCTV. Coverage starts at 4pm BST ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off time.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via LFCTVGO.