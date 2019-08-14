Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch the UEFA Super Cup final

Liverpool face Chelsea on Wednesday night in the first ever all-English European Super Cup final.

The annual match between the Champions League and Super League winners will take place at Besiktas’ Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey – and the two sides go into the game after contrasting opening fixtures in the Premier League.

While Jurgen Klopp’s Reds thrashed Norwich 4-1 on Friday night, Frank Lampard’s tenure as Chelsea manager began with an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Liverpool travel to Istanbul without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who was injured against Norwich, and defender Dejan Lovren, who is on the verge of a move to Italian side Roma.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been handed a boost as Willian and Antonio Rudiger – who both missed this weekend’s action through injury – have travelled with their team-mates for the game.

When is Liverpool vs Chelsea?

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

What time is kick-off?

8pm BST (3pm ET)

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate

