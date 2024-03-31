How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton: TV channel and live stream today

A huge day in the Premier League title race kicks off at Anfield as Liverpool take on Brighton.

The Seagulls have become something of a bogey team for Jurgen Klopp with just one defeat in their last eight meetings.

A point will be enough to send Liverpool top of the table, albeit temporarily ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Manchester City later on.

That means at least one of the Reds’ title rivals will drop points today, so a failure to win will go down as a big missed opportunity.

Brighton have struggled on the road of late, however, in their race to qualify for Europe once again.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Brighton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. Coverage starts at 12.30pm GMT for the 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.