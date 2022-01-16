Watch live: Winter storm update in Charlotte

Charlotte woke up to snow — followed quickly by sleet and freezing rain, which pose a greater threat for power outages and treacherous road conditions throughout the region.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management leaders on Sunday afternoon will share information about shelters opening to the public, what to know about Winter Storm Izzy conditions locally and more.

View on the City of Charlotte government channel here, or Watch live below, starting at 2 p.m. (Refresh page if needed to view).