Watch live: View of Buckingham Palace ahead of King Charles III’s coronation

Watch a live view of Buckingham Palace on Friday, 5 May, a day before King Charles III's coronation is due to take place.

Final arrangements are underway for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Troops who will be marching in a procession through London have been working around the clock to perfect their part in this weekend's events.

More than 9,000 service personnel, 6,000 of whom will be on ceremonial duties, will be involved in Saturday's celebrations.

Just days before the coronation ceremony was due to take place, a man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the grounds.

The 59-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife and ammunition on Tuesday, has since been detained under the Mental Health Act.

He was taken to hospital, where he will remain on bail while receiving medical care, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said the man had initially asked police officers if he could speak to a soldier.

