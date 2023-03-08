Watch live: Origins of COVID-19 examined in House hearing with ex-CDC director Redfield

COVID-19's origin is the focus of a House hearing set for Wednesday that will feature testimony from top health official Dr. Robert Redfield, the former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A House subcommittee, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, is scheduled to host the hearing with Redfield, who has been a proponent of the disputed theory that the virus came from an accident at a lab in Wuhan, China.

"This investigation must begin with where and how this virus came about so that we can attempt to ‘predict, prepare, protect, or prevent’ it from happening again," said Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, chairman of the subcommittee.

House Republicans scheduled the hearing in the wake of recent reports that the Energy Department now believes – with "low confidence" – that the COVID pandemic began with an unintentional lab leak in Wuhan.

You can watch the hearing live at the YouTube embed at the top of the page, or you can follow this link.

Hearing start time

The hearing was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET.

Dig deeper

Contributing: Jay Cannon and David Jackson, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID origins House hearing live stream: Robert Redfield set to speak