Watch live: Gwyneth Paltrow appears in court for Utah ski crash trial

Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is expected in court Tuesday in Utah after being sued in a 2016 ski crash that's been referred to as a "hit and run."

In 2019, the "Iron Man" star was sued by Terry Sanderson, who claimed she seriously injured him during a crash on the slopes at a Park City ski resort. The alleged incident occurred Feb. 26, 2016, on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort.

In Sanderson’s lawsuit, a retired optometrist, said Paltrow was skiing out of control and knocked him out, leaving him with a concussion and four broken ribs. Sanderson referred to it as a “hit and run” and is now seeking $300,000 in damages, following a $3.1 million lawsuit that was previously dropped.

