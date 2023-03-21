Watch live: Gwyneth Paltrow appears in court for Utah ski crash trial

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is expected in court Tuesday in Utah after being sued in a 2016 ski crash that's been referred to as a "hit and run."

You can watch a live stream of the proceedings here.

In 2019, the "Iron Man" star was sued by Terry Sanderson, who claimed she seriously injured him during a crash on the slopes at a Park City ski resort. The alleged incident occurred Feb. 26, 2016, on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort.

In Sanderson’s lawsuit, a retired optometrist, said Paltrow was skiing out of control and knocked him out, leaving him with a concussion and four broken ribs. Sanderson referred to it as a “hit and run” and is now seeking $300,000 in damages, following a $3.1 million lawsuit that was previously dropped.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial live stream: Actress appears in court