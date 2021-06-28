Watch live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces additional economic relief measures

To help revival of the economy battered by COVID-19, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a slew of measures, including Rs 1.1 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme for improving health infrastructure, and enhancing the limit under the ECLGS by 50 per cent to Rs 4.5 lakh crore for the MSME sector facing liquidity crunch.

Sharing the details of stimulus package, the finance minister said this comprises eight relief measures and other eight measures to support the economic growth.

She announced Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for COVID-affected sectors, including health sector, which includes guarantee cover for expansion or for new projects.

Besides, she said, additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore limit enhancement done for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) scheme.

The existing limit for ECLGS scheme, announced as part of Rs 20-lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abiyan package in May 2020, was Rs 3 lakh crore.

Last month, the finance ministry expanded the scope of the Rs 3 lakh crore ECLGS by including concessional loans to hospitals for setting up on-site oxygen generation plants.

Besides, the validity of the scheme was extended by three months to September 30 and or till guarantees for an amount of Rs 3 lakh crore are issued.

The last date of disbursement under the scheme has been extended to December 31.

Under the ECLGS 4.0, 100 per cent guarantee cover was given to loans up to Rs 2 crore to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, medical colleges for setting up on-site oxygen generation plants.

The interest rate on these loans has been capped at 7.5 per cent, which means the banks can offer loans less than this ceiling.

Key announcements:

-The Finance Minister announced 8 economic relief measures, of which four are absolutely new & one is specific to health infrastructure. For Covid-affected areas, Rs 1.1 lakh crores credit guarantee scheme and Rs 50,000 crores for health sector:

– FM Sitharaman announced Rs 50,000 crore in the health sector for scaling up medical infrastructure. Additionally, the Finance Minister also announced Rs 23,220 crore for public health – the scheme is focused on short term emergency preparedness with emphasis on children, pediatric care.

Story continues

– Rs 1.5 lakh crore guarantee scheme emergency credit line guarantee scheme was announced. Finance Minister announced Rs 1.1 lakh crore guarantee scheme for COVID-19 affected sectors as well. The overall cap of Emergency credit line guarantee scheme has also been raised from Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

– Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana was extended from June 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022. With this, the total cost of the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana now stands at Rs 2,27,841 crore. The scheme entails to providing free food grains to the vulnerable sections amid the pandemic.

– Revival package of Rs 77,45 crore was announced for financial restructuring and infusion of funds was announced on Monday. It proposes to set up Northeastern Centre for organic cultivation, facilitating equity finance for entrepreneurs.

– Existing NBS subsidy has been increased to Rs 42,275 crore in current financial year. The additional amount is Rs 14,7555 crore, announced the Finance Minister.

– Once visa issuance is restarted, first 5 lakh tourists visas will be issued free of charge, announced the Finance Minister. Finance Minister announced that the financial support will cover more than 11,000 tourist guides, travel, tourism stakeholders. Loans will be provided under 100 per cent guarantee, under few limits.

– Rs 60,000 crore relief was announced for other sectors. The interest rate is capped at 8.25 per annum.

– Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a credit guarantee scheme to facilitate loans to 25 lakh borrowers under micro finance institutions (MFIs). Guarantee will be provided to scheduled commercial banks for loans to new or existing NBFCs or MFIs for lending upto Rs 1.25 lakh.

Financial Details:

Inputs: PTI, ANI, Reuters, Agencies

