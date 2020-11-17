Watch live: Facebook and Twitter Big Tech Senate hearing
You’ll be able to watch the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee live feed here from 15:00 GMT/10:00 EST.
Twitter and Facebook's editorial control was called into question by Congress on Tuesday, with one Democrat saying they have "more power than the robber barons of a bygone era".
Richard Blumenthal, Democrat senator for Connecticut, told the tech companies: "Change is coming".
He asked them to provide within a week an update of their plans, ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff in January.
Lindsey Graham, the chair of the Senate judiciary committee, drew attention to Twitter's highly controversial blocking of the New York Post's story about Hunter Biden's laptop.
"If you are not a newspaper, why do you have editorial control over the New York Post?" he said.
"They decided articles needed to be flagged. That seems like you are the ultimate editor.
"The editorial decision at the New York Post was over-ridden. Now if that's not making an editorial decision, I don't know what is."
Mr Graham said the big tech companies needed to be given more guidelines.
"They are literally trying to tell us what is reliable or not, based on cable news commentary and tweets from politicians," he said.
"The question is: how do you control that responsibility? I don't want the government telling people what is reliable or not. But when you have companies that have far more control than traditional media, something has to give."
Mr Graham said he was leaning towards allowing the companies themselves to develop guidelines for best business practices.
Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, explained what happened with the New York Post tweet.
"We made a quick decision that materials were obtained by hacking, and blocked the page for further spread," he said.
"On further inspection we reversed the decision."
He said it showed Twitter could "accept feedback, admit mistakes, and make changes".
Mr Dorsey said that 300,000 tweets were flagged from October 27 to November 11, representing 0.2pc of election-related tweets.
"We are continuing to assess the impact of these product changes, to inform our long-term roadmap," he said.
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, said it had been "the largest election integrity effort of any private company in recent times".
He said they had also run an "unprecedented civic engagement" campaign, which saw more than 33 million people engage with their content on election information.
More than 4.5 million people were helped to register to vote, he said, and 100,000 poll workers were recruited.
He said he and his wife had donated $400 million personally to help the election process.
Both Mr Dorsey and Mr Zuckerberg said they supported change to Section 230, which regulates tech platforms. Under Section 230 they cannot be sued for libel for content on their site.
Mr Zuckerberg defended his company’s response to Steve Bannon’s call for Dr Anthony Fauci to be beheaded, and his “head put on a pike” outside the White House.
Last week Mr Zuckerberg, in a conference call with all his employees, said that Facebook had determined that Mr Bannon’s page would not be taken down because it did not violate enough of their policies.
“The content in question did violate our policies, and we took it down,” he said.
"Having your content taken down does not mean your account is suspended."
Asked if he would commit to taking down Mr Bannon's account, he said: "No. That is not what our policy would do now."
The congressional hearing on Tuesday was called to explore their content moderation practices as Republicans accuse social media companies of censoring conservative speech.
In October, Republican politicians on the Senate judiciary committee voted unanimously to approve formal summons for Mr Zuckerberg and Mr Dorsey. Democrats on the panel did not vote on the subpoena.
The subpoenas were approved right after the social media platforms decided to block stories from the New York Post that made claims about the son of then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Tuesday's hearing is expected to be highly political.
Mr Zuckerberg and Mr Dorsey along with Alphabet-owned Google's Sundar Pichai also appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee in October for a hearing where Republican lawmakers questioned the companies about their content moderation decisions.
The hearing quickly turned into a political scuffle with lawmakers attacking each other.