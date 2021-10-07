Watch live as Daniel Craig gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star next to former James Bond Roger Moore

Daniel Craig is being immortalized for his performance as James Bond not just on screen, but in the streets of Hollywood. The actor is the 2,704th celebrity to receive a star on the coveted Walk of Fame — right next to legendary Bond actor Roger Moore.

"Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films. We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore," Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. "Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard!"

Watch today's ceremony, which begins at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT, below:

No Time To Die, which finally releases this week after a long Coronavirus delay, marks the end of an era for Craig, who shot to superstardom in 2006's Casino Royale and has played the iconic spy over the course of four films including Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

"I'll miss everything, I think. I'll miss the collaboration. I mean, hopefully I'll keep working and I'll have lots of other lovely jobs, but it's very, very, very rare air," Craig told EW about leaving the character and the franchise. "Apart from Marvel movies, there aren't movies that are as big as this. I've had the privilege of being involved in it."

SKYFALL, Daniel Craig as James Bond, 2012. ph: Francois Duhamel/©Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett

Everett Collection Daniel Craig

No Time To Die opens in theaters Oct. 8. Watch the live stream of Craig's ceremony above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: