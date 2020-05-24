Watch live: Coca-Cola 600 pre-race show, 5 p.m. ET

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
1 / 2

Watch live: Coca-Cola 600 pre-race show, 5 p.m. ET

To help you get ready for the crown jewel 600-miler at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, NASCAR will host a pre-race show presented by Coca-Cola at 5 p.m. ET on NASCAR.com and NASCAR social channels.

Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano will join us to preview the big race, which airs at 6 p.m. ET on FOX. Other special guests include:

Championship crew chief Cole Pearn offers his expert analysis in previewing the 400-lap race

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

  NBC Sports analyst Steve Letarte and The Action Network’s PJ Walsh give fantasy and gaming tips

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

Speedway Motorsports Inc. President & CEO Marcus Smith

What to Read Next