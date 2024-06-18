How to watch, listen to or stream Kentucky baseball vs. Florida in College World Series

No. 2 overall seed Kentucky baseball will look to avoid elimination from the College World Series against Florida on Tuesday in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Wildcats need to win three games in three days to advance to the world series finals after falling to Texas A&M on Monday.

Here is what you need to know to follow the game.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Florida in College World Series

First pitch: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Channel: Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Kyle Peterson (analyst), Eduardo Pérez (analyst) and Kris Budden (reporter) will have the broadcast on ESPN.

Streaming: WatchESPN/ESPN+.

How to listen to the radio broadcast of Kentucky vs. Florida

The UK Sports Network will have its normal broadcast on WLAP 630-AM in Lexington. The broadcast can be streamed on UKAthletics.com.

Westwood One will have a national broadcast on participating local affiliates as well as Sirius/XM Channel 84. That broadcast will be streamed on Westwood One’s website.

The Kentucky Wildcats head to the dugout before their game Monday against Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

College World Series bracket

Updated look at UK's CWS bracket. pic.twitter.com/8drEn6fUNc — Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) June 18, 2024

