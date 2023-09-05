How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs 2023 NFL season opener game

Fall is here and football is back. Here's how to watch the 2023 NFL season opening game. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Pumpkin Spice Lattes have returned, kids are heading back to school, and finally, the 2023 NFL football season is here. Football's regular season opens on September 7 with the NFL Kickoff Game between the Detroit Lions and last year's Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Thursday night match will air on NBC starting at 8:20 p.m. ET. Ready to usher in the start of football season? Here’s how to watch the NFL’s 2023 season opener: Lions vs. Chiefs, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Detroit vs. Kansas City game:

Stream the Lions vs. Chiefs game Peacock $6 at Peacock

Date: Thursday, September 7

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Game: Detroit at Kansas City

Location: Arrowhead Stadium

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Detroit vs. Kansas City game on?

Thursday night's Lions at Chiefs game will air on NBC. However, don't get too comfortable watching Thursday Night Football on the over-the-air channel. After the season opener, TNF will return to it's exclusive streaming home: Amazon Prime Video.

In the meantime, enjoy being able to simply turn on your TV and tune into a Thursday night game of football on NBC. If you don't have access to live NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the Lions at Chiefs game this Thursday:

Watch NFL games on local channels like NBC, Fox and CBS Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna $29 at Amazon

Where to stream the Lions vs. Chiefs game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

(Photo: Hulu) Watch NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN, plus get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!). Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan. $70 at Hulu

(Fubo) Watch NBC, Fox, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you'll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. $75 at Fubo

(Photo: NFL) Stream live local and primetime regular season games on mobile NFL+ A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial. $7 at NFL

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:

Stream select NFL games on ESPN ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

Watch ESPN, Fox , ABC and NBC Sling TV Orange & Blue $30 at Sling

Watch ESPN, ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC plus NFL Network DirecTV Choice $85 at DirecTV

Watch ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network YouTube TV $73 at YouTube