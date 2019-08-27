Watch: Lionel Messi's son celebrates opposition goal - The Five Pointer

Welcome to the Five Pointer, Yahoo Sport’s video round up of the biggest stories of the day.

It was a fantastic bank holiday weekend full of sporting action.

England somehow won the Third Ashes Test thanks to an incredible Ben Stokes innings. In the Premier League Sergio Aguero scored his 400th career goal as Man City beat Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday and Tottenham were beaten 1-0 by a resilient Newcastle United, as Steve Bruce claimed his first win as manager of the club.

The US Open started last night as well, with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams all through to the next round.

Federer didn’t have it all his own way in his clash with qualifier Sumit Nagal though.

The 38-year-old lost his opening set, but recovered to take the win, 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-4.

Today marks a monumentAL day in the history of League One clubs Bolton and Bury.

The English Football League have set a deadline of 5pm this afternoon for both clubs to complete takeovers that will save them from being kicked out of the league.

Bolton will face liquidation if they can’t get a deal done.

A clip of Lionel Messi’s son Mateo went viral over the weekend.

The youngster was watching Barcelona vs Real Betis in La Liga with his injured dad and Mateo was caught celebrating when Real Betis scored!

Messi’s teammate Luis Suarez found it hilarious, but luckily Barca went on to win.

And finally, another fantastic viral clip appeared on social media over the weekend.

A Russian reporter showed the upmost professionalism when he was sprayed in the face by a sprinkler before a match, but continued to finish his report regardless.

