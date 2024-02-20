Watch: Lindsay Lohan becomes bride-to-be in Netflix rom-com 'Irish Wish'

Lindsay Lohan stars in the romantic comedy "Irish Wish." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Irish Wish.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Tuesday featuring Lindsay Lohan.

Irish Wish is written by Kirsten Hansen and directed by Janeen Damian (Falling for Christmas).

Lohan plays Maddie Kelly, a shy book editor who is hopelessly in love with Paul Kennedy (Alexander Vlahos), the bestselling author she's been ghostwriting for.

After Paul gets engaged to Maddie's best friend Emma (Elizabeth Tan), Maddie makes a wish that comes true and sees her become Paul's bride-to-be. As she prepares for the wedding, Maddie starts to fall for the photographer James (Ed Speleers) and doubt her infatuation with Paul.

Ed Speelers attends the "Star Trek: Picard" premiere in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

"It's a nice story of luck and love and confidence," Lohan previously told Netflix's Tudum.

Jane Seymour attends the "The Offer" premiere in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

"It's important to put yourself first and know your worth," she added. "If you know you deserve better, go for it and get it."

Jayne Seymour and Ayesha Curry also star.

Irish Wish premieres March 15 on Netflix.

Lohan will also star in the holiday romantic comedy Our Little Secret for Netflix.