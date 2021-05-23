Watch Lil Nas X Roll Through Pants-Splitting Wardrobe Malfunction on ‘Saturday Night Live’

He didn’t give the devil a lapdance like he does in the video for his “Montero” single, but Lil Nas X gave one of the most provocative musical performances in recent “Saturday Night Live” history this weekend — and that was before he split his pants while working a stripper pole.

The malfunction occurred during a steamy performance of “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” which began with him working a hell-themed set in a flame-emblazoned, physique-bearing leather outfit, accompanied by six shirtless male dancers, one of the whom licked his neck mid-song. As the performance neared its close, Nas began working the pole, and as he squatted down toward the floor, yep, he split his pants. After a comically stunned “Oh NO!” look followed by a priceless embarrassed smile, he finished the song as one long crotch grab, without missing a note or a cue. (Watch the full performance below.)

Twitter didn’t miss its opportunity, and Nas quickly got in on the action himself…

OMFG NO — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

FROM THE SPONGEBOB REFERENCES IN THE MONTERO MV TO THIS NOW. THIS MAN TRULY IS A REAL LIFE SPONGEBOB pic.twitter.com/4Qv4tHb8Hf — B!® (@BLAIRHATESU) May 23, 2021

i wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

Initial reactions were mostly positive …

What you did for all the black and brown queer boys tonight was epic. Game changer. Beautiful. Says this ole white lesbian. I love you for being you. And holding your crotch worked anyway. — Laura Kanter (@LauraWKanter) May 23, 2021

The second performance, of his new single “Sun Goes Down,“ was much more straightforward, as he sang the song in a sleek white suit embellished with a fake bullet wounds over his heart and stomach. He finished the song with a big smile, calling out to the audience, “I love you all!”

He also appeared in a pre-recorded Pride-themed video sketch earlier in the show, taking a verse while wearing a pink outfit bedecked with a giant-feathered headdress. (Watch below.)

