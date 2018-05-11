How To Watch Lightning vs. Capitals Game 1: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

The Lightning and Capitals face off in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night.

This is the first time the Capitals have made it to the conference finals since 1998. Washington defeated Pittsburgh in six games of the second round after losing to the Penguins in the semifinals the previous two years.

Tampa Bay returns to the conference finals after losing the third round to the Penguins in 2016. On their way to this year's finals, the Lightning eliminated the Devils in the first round before defeating the Bruins in five games of the second round.

The Lightning and Capitals played three times during the regular season with the Lightning winning two of those contests.

The series starts at Tampa Bay's Amalie Arena.

Find out how to watch Game 1 below:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBCSports.com