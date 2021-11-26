How to Watch ‘Licorice Pizza': Where Is Paul Thomas Anderson’s New Film Playing?

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ninth feature film, “Licorice Pizza,” is in many ways a return to form for the writer-director: it takes place in the 1970s, features a huge cast of colorful characters, and lovingly depicts his hometown, the San Fernando Valley suburb of Los Angeles.

Stars Alana Haim (of the band Haim) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) shine in this tale of summer love and adolescent misadventures. Fifteen-year-old Gary Valentine (Hoffman) parlays his hopeless crush on a woman 10 years his senior, Alana Kane (Haim) into a friendship and business partnership. Gary’s entrepreneurial spirit takes them from the hills of Encino to Studio City and everywhere in between.

Along the way, Gary and Alana encounter local celebrities, politicians and romantic interests as they try to figure out who they are and what they want in life. For a sneak preview, check out the trailer here.

With the film’s limited release opening Friday and wide release just around the corner, you may be wondering how to watch “Licorice Pizza.” Here’s everything you need to know.

When Does “Licorice Pizza” Come Out?

“Licorice Pizza” opens in select cities (New York and Los Angeles) on Nov. 26. It will only be playing in select theaters in those two cities on that date, but gets a wide release on Dec. 25 throughout the rest of the country.

Where Can You Watch “Licorice Pizza?”

If you live in Los Angeles or New York City, you can catch “Licorice Pizza” in theaters (and in 70mm film!). In L.A., it will be playing at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood. There are three New York City locations hosting the limited release: the Lincoln Square 13 AMC Theatre, Village East, or the Alama Drafthouse Cinema Brooklyn 7.

On Dec. 25, the film will be playing in theaters nationwide.

No streaming plans have been announced yet, so you won’t be able to watch it online for now.

Who’s in the “Licorice Pizza” Cast?

“Licorice Pizza” has a large ensemble cast, headlined by Alana Haim as Alana Kane and Cooper Hoffman as Gary Valentine. Here’s a rundown of some of the other cast members:

Bradley Cooper as Jon Peters

Benny Safdie as Joel Wachs

Sean Penn as Jack Holden

Skylar Gisondo as Lance

Tom Waits as Rex Blau

John C. Reilly as Fred Gwynne

Maya Rudolph as Gale

Harriet Sansom Harris as Mary Grady

Christine Ebersole as Lucille Doolittle

Isabelle Kusman as Sue Pomerantz

Nate Mann as Brian

Are Paul Thomas Anderson’s Other Films Streaming?