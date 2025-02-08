How to watch Leyton Orient vs Man City for FREE: TV channel and live stream for FA Cup today

(ES Composite)

Manchester City face Leyton Orient this afternoon hoping to avoid an FA Cup shock in the process.

Pep Guardiola's side have shown massive improvements since Boxing Day, winning six in nine across all competitions and sealing a place in the Champions League knockout round play-off.

However, they were brought back down to earth with a huge bump last weekend with a 5-1 loss away to Arsenal which has effectively ended any lingering hopes of retaining their Premier League crown.

With Real Madrid to come next Tuesday, Guardiola is likely to have one eye on that Champions League clash, though whatever side he picks to face Orient will be favourites to progress to round four.

Can the hosts pull off an almighty shock or will Man City be too strong?

How to watch Leyton Orient vs Man City for free

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One, which is free to air for UK viewers. Coverage begins at 12pm GMT ahead of an 12.15pm kick-off.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch for free on the BBC iPlayer.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.