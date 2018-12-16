How to Watch Levante vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Barcelona travels to Valencia to face Levante in La Liga action Sunday.

Levante is coming off of a 4–4 draw with Eibar last week. Barca also recorded a draw (1–1) in its last match, facing Tottenham earlier this week in Champions League play.

The two sides had a dramatic clash last year, when Levante ended Barca's chances of finishing the season undefeated. Levante stunned Barca with a 5–4 victory in Valencia. Now, Barca will look to exact revenge and keep its place atop the La Liga standings. Levante sits in sixth place, nine points below Ernesto Valverde's side.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA and beIN Sports Español

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

