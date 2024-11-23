How to watch Leicester vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Chelsea are up first as the Premier League returns from the last international break of the year.

Enzo Maresca’s side are up in third after a positive start to the season and the former Leicester manager takes his team to the King Power Stadium to face the Foxes this afternoon.

Three points for the Blues would put real pressure on Manchester City in second, with a victory taking Chelsea just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s side – albeit potentially only for a few hours.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Leicester vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am GMT ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off at the King Power Stadium.

Live steam: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!