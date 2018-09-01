How to Watch: Leicester City vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Liverpool hits the road to face Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1, in the fourth week of Premier League action.

Leicester is coming off a dramatic 2-1 win over Southampton. Defender Harry Maguire scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time, capping the come-from-behind effort.

Liverpool enters the fixture at the top of the Premier League standings, a perfect 3-0-0 with no goals conceded. Last week, it edged Brighton, 1-0, behind a 23rd-minute strike from Mohamed Salah.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.