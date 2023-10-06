Watch: Legia Warsaw players arrested on team bus by Dutch riot police

Dutch riot police arrest two Legia Warsaw players - Marcel van Dorst/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The prime minister of Poland has ordered “urgent diplomatic action” after two Legia Warsaw players were arrested following their Europa Conference League defeat at AZ Alkmaar.

Mateusz Morawiecki announced government intervention over the ongoing detention of Radovan Pankov and Josue Pesqueira by Dutch police after the pair were removed from the team bus following an altercation with security.

“I have instructed the Polish foreign ministry to take urgent diplomatic action to verify the events of the night,” said Morawiecki.

“Polish players and fans must be treated in accordance with the law. There is no consent to breaking it.”

Legia Warsaw captain Josue being escorted in handcuffs by the Dutch police to a police car. Unbelievable...pic.twitter.com/fI9kPjTREs — Pat Novak (@PatricNova) October 6, 2023

According to reports, police refused to let the team bus leave the stadium after Thursday’s match until Portuguese midfielder Josue and Serbian defender Pankov had been detained.

Legia president Dariusz Mioduski claimed he was hit while trying to mediate.

Dutch police have confirmed a 28-year-old man from Serbia and a 33-year-old from Portugal had been arrested on a charge of mishandling.

The Polish side, who branded events after the game “scandalous”, announced Mioduski would hold a press conference at the club’s stadium on Friday.

Two Legia Warsaw football players, Josué Pesqueira and Radovan Pankov, were arrested after yesterday's match with AZ Alkmaar. pic.twitter.com/ATUODiilT3 — TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) October 6, 2023

Riot police were deployed before kick-off at Thursday’s game when a group of Legia fans stormed an entrance gate.

Dutch police said in a statement: “One riot police officer became unconscious during that action. After treatment, this colleague was unable to continue working.

“Tear gas was used to protect their own safety and that of the stewards. Legia supporters also took away a number of batons and pepper spray from riot police. It meant that a number of away fans entered the visitors’ section without a ticket or having their tickets checked.”

Police had earlier declared the area around Alkmaar station and the stadium a safety risk, carrying out preventative searches of Legia fans following reports some were in possession of fireworks.

AZ were fined €80,000 (£68,670) by Uefa this summer for an incident in May when their fans attacked an area containing West Ham United players’ family and friends during the second leg of the clubs’ Conference League semi-final and West Ham’s stars had to wade in to protect their loved ones.