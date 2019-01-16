How to Watch Leganes vs. Real Madrid: Copa Del Rey Live Stream, TV Channel

Leganes will host Real Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Wednesday. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid moved past Melilla in the round of 32 to advance, while Leganes got past Rayo Vallecano.

In the first leg, Real Madrid defeated Leganes 3–0 with goals from Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Real Madrid is coming off a 2–1 victory over Real Betis in La Liga this past weekend. Real Madrid is fourth in La Liga with 33 points.

Leganes defeated Huesca 1–0 this weekend. The club sits in 13th place in La Liga standings with 22 points.

Here's how to watch the second leg:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

Live stream: Sling TV, beIN Sports Connect. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.