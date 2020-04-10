Watch leaked video of Tua Tagovailoa's virtual pro day sent to NFL teams

Want to watch Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa throw the ball and move around? (More than a 9-second clip, that is.)

Well, today is your lucky day.

Amid rumors that his 2020 NFL draft stock might be uncertain, Tagovailoa performed a “virtual pro day” in Nashville and shipped the footage off to all 32 NFL teams. He’s been working with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer, whom you can see in the tape.

Here’s a portion of the video, as tweeted out by ESPN’s Chris Mortensen:

Tua's Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team. (4/7) pic.twitter.com/5bL0ApQgaD — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020

How does he look? Well, it’s hard to glean too much from this short snippet, but just before the one-minute mark you can see Tagovailoa start to open it up a bit and start moving around extensively on the hip that was dislocated in a gruesome injury last November.

Tagovailoa’s doctor told Yahoo Sports that he is “extremely pleased” with the progress to this point, and that part is easy to see. The bigger worry for NFL teams, however, might be that Tagovailoa could be prone to injury down the road, given the fact that he also had both ankles surgically repaired with the “tightrope” procedure and also suffered a broken finger early in his Bama career.

In less than two weeks, we’ll know Tagovailoa’s fate when the first round of the draft happens. He’s not expected to fall out of the first 32 selections, but he might not be the sure top-5 or top-10 pick everyone assumed at one point.

This video might have zero effect on Tagovailoa’s draft stock, but it’s at least a good sign that he’s moving around fairly unencumbered, it would appear.

