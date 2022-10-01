Watch Lea Michele perform the Funny Girl classic 'People,' talk 'incredible' experience joining Broadway cast

People who get to listen to Lea Michele sing Funny Girl are some of the luckiest people in the world.

The Glee actress, who stars as Fanny Brice in the new production of the iconic Broadway musical, performed a show-stopping rendition of its hit song "People" while visiting The Tonight Show on Friday.

Fans of Glee, which ran for six seasons, will remember that Michele originally performed "People" on the beloved musical-comedy series back in 2014. Her version eight years later brings a new sense of maturity and sophistication to the classic.

As one fan commented, "Lea is born to be a Broadway star, her performance just beyond stunning."

Michele is no stranger to Funny Girl. Throughout her time on Glee, her character Rachel Berry sang a collection of gems from the production, including "People," "Don't Rain on My Parade," "Who Are You Now," and "My Man." In fact, the musical held such a special place in her character's heart that, in a moment of life imitating art, Rachel went on to star as Fanny — a role made famous by Barbra Streisand — in her very own production of Funny Girl on Broadway.

While sitting down with host Jimmy Fallon, Michele called returning to the stage once again an "unbelievable" experience. "I've been wanting to come back to Broadway for so many years. I was gone for 15 years — Spring Awakening was the last show that I did," she said. "I'm such a fan of this production. This incredible cast, this incredible score."

And while it might have been a long time coming, that return was certainly worth the wait. Michele received multiple standing ovations during her opening night performance as Brice back in September.

The actress said that, as she's matured, Funny Girl's message has taken on new meaning for her.

"I'm 36 now, and the story of Funny Girl spans through the course of many years, and you see her love and her loss and her failures and her successes and becoming a mom and a wife," she said. "I feel like, at this point, being where I am right now, it's just perfect. Timing is everything, and I'm so grateful."

Watch Michele's performance and interview above.

