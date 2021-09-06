Watch: Landslide in Shimla District Blocks Key Highway, No Loss of Life Reported

A landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district has left National Highway-5 blocked. The highway connects Punjab's Firozpur with Shipki La on the India-China border.

The landslide took place near Shimla's Jeori area and restoration work is underway, news agency ANI reported.

No loss of life or property has been reported in the landslide, the state emergency operation centre said, according to ANI.

Landslide vedio ..near DET Jeori pic.twitter.com/zQA4R8uREV — HP Traffic, Tourist & Railways Police (@TTRHimachal) September 6, 2021

Himachal Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police shared a video of the landslide on Twitter, which shows rocks hurtling down the slope, leaving behind a cloud of dust. Meanwhile, some vehicles can be seen at a short distance away, seemingly having just evaded being hit by the boulders.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rampur and a police team have been deployed to assess the situation.

(With inputs from ANI.)

