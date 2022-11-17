What to watch for as Lamont Paris’ Gamecocks head to Charleston Classic for 3 games

Coming off a thrilling, buzzer-beating win over rival Clemson, Lamont Paris and the South Carolina men’s basketball team are set to hit the road for the first time this season.

The Gamecocks (2-0) open play in the eight-team Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic at 5 p.m. Thursday against Colorado State (3-0) in TD Arena. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

Here’s what to watch for this weekend as the Gamecock take on their toughest challenge of the young season.

Bracket breakdown

The eight-team field in Charleston is divided into to two four-team pods. The Gamecocks, Colorado State, Davidson and College of Charleston are on one side of the bracket, while Virginia Tech, Old Dominion, Furman and Penn State are on the other.

Depending on the results from Game 1, the Gamecocks will play at either 5 or 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and they’ll match up against either Davidson or Charleston. No games will be played Saturday.

The championship game is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m., while the remaining six teams will face off in Sunday consolation matches.

Of the eight teams in the field, three (Colorado State, Davidson, Virginia Tech) made last year’s NCAA tournament. Last year’s Gamecocks (18-13), coached by Frank Martin, missed the cut for the postseason.

Signs of growth

While much of the focus this season has been on five-star phenom GG Jackson — and rightfully so — the growth of returning players like Chico Carter Jr., Josh Gray and Jacobi Wright has proved just as vital.

Carter, of course, revved up Gamecocks fans with his game-winning shot in the final seconds against Clemson last week, scoring a team-leading 16 points in the process. He’s started both of USC’s games while seeing time at shooting guard and point guard. A former star at Cardinal Newman, Carter is back in the Columbia spotlight.

The sophomore Wright has displayed a crisp shooting touch through two games, making a team-high five 3-pointers on seven attempts and scoring a career-high 14 points in the season opener vs. S.C. State.

Gray, a 7-foot forward who transferred from LSU before last season, is coming off a dominant performance in the post against the Tigers. Using his physicality near the rim, Gray came down with 10 rebounds and three blocks in his 19 minutes off the bench, potentially earning more playing time going forward.

Can the Gamecocks stay healthy?

Injuries have been a concern early in the season. Starting point guard Meechie Johnson has battled a couple of injuries to his right leg, aggravating his ankle late in the win over Clemson, though he eventually returned to the game.

Forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk missed the season opener against S.C. State while wearing a sizable boot on his leg. He started against Clemson but played just 15 minutes before ceding time to Gray off the bench. Fellow transfer forward Hayden Brown appears to be back to full health — or near full health — after sitting out of the team’s exhibition game and Garnet & Black Madness event with an undisclosed injury. Brown played 27 minutes against the Tigers.

Next four USC MBB games

▪ Thursday: vs. Colorado State/at Charleston Classic, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

▪ Friday: vs. TBD/at Charleston Classic, 5 or 7:30 p.m.

▪ Sunday: vs. TBD/at Charleston Classic, time TBD

▪ Nov. 25: vs. USC Upstate (SEC Network Plus)

Next four USC WBB games

▪ Thursday: at Clemson, 6 p.m. (ACC Network)

▪ Sunday: at Stanford, 3 p.m. (ABC)

▪ Tuesday: at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

▪ Nov. 27: home vs. Hampton, noon (SEC Network Plus)