(WATCH) Lamine Yamal nets first Barcelona goal of 2024/25 against Athletic Club

Barcelona have secured a 1-0 lead over Athletic Club in a vital La Liga battle thanks to Lamine Yamal’s first goal of the season.

With so much focus on Athletic Club star Nico Williams ahead of kick off, Lamine Yamal offered a reminder of his quality on 24 minutes.

Neither side created much in the opening stages with Williams thwarted by the hosts back line with two half chances.

However, the key moment belonged to Lamine Yamal, as he bent home a wonder as Athletic Club failed to clear a cross into their penalty area.

Barcelona take the lead! 🔵🔴 Lamine Yamal curls one from the edge of the box and an unsighted Alex Padilla is left helpless by the deflection 👏 pic.twitter.com/AUGseplCJa — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) August 24, 2024

LAMINE YAMAL FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX FOR HIS FIRST GOAL OF THE SEASON 😱 pic.twitter.com/H1xqoedwtK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 24, 2024

Lamine Yamal wow what a goal Starboy ! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/QNNsmxioG8 — Janty (@CFC_Janty) August 24, 2024

Shades of his superb goal in the semi final of Euro 2024 against France were felt by the home fans as he stepped in from the right to bend home from the edge of the box.

Barcelona are aiming to secure successive La Liga wins at full time and they have won their last five home league games against their Basque visitors.

Images via Getty Images