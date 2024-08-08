Lamecha Girma ‘in good condition’ after shocking fall in steeplechase

Lamecha Girma lies prone on the track after tripping over a hurdle - Getty Images/Ben Stansall

Lamecha Girma, an Ethiopian runner, was taken to hospital after hitting his head in a dramatic fall on the final lap of the men’s Olympic 3,000m steeplechase final.

Girma, who is the world record holder and won silver in Tokyo, was charging through the field on the last lap when he clipped his knee on a hurdle and fell head-first onto the track. The race continued in his absence, with medics coming onto the track and placing him in a neck brace before he was carried off on a stretcher.

He was taken for assessment in hospital and, according to initial reports, was conscious and speaking.

World Record holder Lamecha Girma took a nasty fall as he fell in the 3000m steeplechase and rival Soufiane El Bakkali took Olympic gold 🥇



We send out best wishes and hope Lamecha is okay ❤️#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/510IBd3Avu — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 7, 2024

Girma’s coach, Teshome Kebede confirmed on Thursday morning that Girma had been kept in hospital overnight but that he was in “a good condition”. In Girma’s absence, the race was won by Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, who had also won gold in Tokyo, ahead of the American Kenneth Rooks and Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwot in third. El Bakkali clocked a time of eight minutes 6.05 seconds, but the victory was heavily overshadowed by Girma’s fall as the race finished while he remained motionless.

Coach Teshome Kebede said "Lamecha Girma is in good condition.' pic.twitter.com/EUDb06pc65 — Aman (@angasurunning) August 8, 2024

Girma’s eyes were open and he was wearing a neck brace as staff members carried him off on a stretcher.

“Following his fall in the 3,000m steeplechase, Lamecha Girma received immediate care from the on-site medical teams. Our thoughts are with him and we are sending him our very best wishes for a swift recovery,” Paris 2024 said in a statement.

“Paris 2024 is in close contact with the Ethiopian NOC to stay updated on his condition.”

Lamecha Girma was treated on the track - AP/Bernat Armangue

The Ethiopian was removed from the stadium on a stretcher - Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch

The race had all the makings of an epic duel as El Bakkali waited in the middle of the pack before making his move with about 300m to go, chasing down Girma who was flying through the field.

Events took a jarring turn, however, when Girma fell, drawing gasps from the crowd.

El Bakkali chased down Rooks over the final bend but the American dug deep to produce a personal best time and claim a surprise silver.

The Moroccan held his arms out wide as he crossed the finish to become the first back-to-back winner of the event since Finland’s Volmari Iso-Hollo in 1932 and 1936, while medical staff were still tending to Girma.

The fans at the Stade de France offered a smattering of applause as he was strapped to a stretcher and carried out through a tunnel.

“I actually didn’t know how bad the fall was – I didn’t know who fell until after the race – so I’ll just keep him in my prayers,” said Rooks.

