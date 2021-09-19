Watch: Lake Worth police, fire chiefs give update on Navy plane crash in neighborhood

    Watch: Lake Worth police, fire chiefs give update on Navy plane crash in neighborhood

    Watch: Lake Worth police, fire chiefs give update on Navy plane crash in neighborhood

    Watch: Lake Worth police, fire chiefs give update on Navy plane crash in neighborhood

    Watch: Lake Worth police, fire chiefs give update on Navy plane crash in neighborhood

Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian and Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur held a press conference on Sunday afternoon to give updates on a military plane that crashed in a Lake Worth neighborhood.

Two Navy pilots ejected before the crash during a training flight Sunday morning and were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

No residents were injured, but three homes were damaged and the electricity was out in the blocks surrounding the crash site.

