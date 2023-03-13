Watch Lady Gaga rush to help fallen photographer at 2023 Oscars

Lady Gaga's self-professed combat journalist skills came in handy at the 2023 Oscars.

The Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter rushed to help a photographer who fell Sunday evening on the champagne carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, moments before the ABC telecast began.

A carpet attendee captured the moment on camera and shared footage on Twitter. The photographer can be seen tumbling as he attempts to walk past Gaga, and the surrounding crowd gasps around him. Gaga quickly runs over to check on him, shimmying past others in her elegant Versace gown.

"That was very nice of you!" someone says off camera, just before Gaga continues walking into the building.

Gaga, who won her first Oscar in 2019 for co-writing the hit A Star Is Born soundtrack song "Shallow," was previously only announced to attend the 2023 show as a nominee, though it was later confirmed that the 36-year-old would indeed take the Oscars stage to perform her nominated Top Gun: Maverick tune "Hold My Hand."

Lady Gaga on the champagne carpet at the 2023 Oscars

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Lady Gaga on the champagne carpet at the 2023 Oscars

Also known for acting in movies like A Star Is Born and House of Gucci, Gaga is currently filming her leading role as DC Comics villainess Harley Quinn in Todd Phillips' highly anticipated sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

