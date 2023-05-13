How to watch KSI vs Joe Fournier: Live stream, TV channel, PPV price for boxing tonight

KSI returns to a boxing ring tonight in what looks like a step-up in class against Joe Fournier.

The YouTube star is eying a money-spinning fight against Jake Paul and could yet meet Tommy Fury but first must follow up January’s win move FaZe Temperrr with a victory against a professional in Fournier.

Granted, Fournier is now 40 and hasn’t boxed a professional bout in a few years but boasts better pedigree than some of KSI’s previous opponents.

Having shared the ring with former world champion and good friend David Haye, albeit in an exhibition bout, a win for KSI would be a statement.

Here’s how to watch the action.

How to watch KSI vs Fournier

TV channel: KSI vs Fournier is being shown live on Saturday night via DAZN, which is available on smart TVs and via Sky channel 429.

Live stream: The DAZN app and website will offer a live stream service online across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more. A subscription to DAZN starts from £9.99 per month in the UK.

LIVE coverage: You can also follow the entire event overnight with Standard Sport’s dedicated live blog.