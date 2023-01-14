How to watch KSI vs FaZe Temperrr: Live stream, TV channel and PPV price for boxing tonight

KSI is back in a boxing ring tonight.

Over six months since winning two fights in one evening, the British internet celebrity is set for his latest bout, this time against fellow YouTube sensation FaZe Temperrr.

The Brazilian is a late replacement for Dillon Danis, who pulled out of the fight at short notice earlier this year.

Building towards a potential meeting with Jake Paul, KSI’s last fights were hardly convincing, so he does need a big performance – or at least as big as this format of boxing allows – inside the Wembley Arena.

Here’s how to watch the fight live tonight.

Where to watch KSI vs FaZe Temperrr

TV channel and live stream: The event will be broadcast live on DAZN in the UK, a subscription to which currently costs £7.99 per month.

With it being a pay-per-view card, current subscribers will need to pay an extra £11.99 to access it, while one-off viewers will be charged £19.98.

LIVE coverage: Follow the entire card live via Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog on Saturday night.