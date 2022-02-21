Watch Kristen Stewart, Leslie Odom Jr., Jared Leto and more stars perform Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'

Jessica Wang
·1 min read

Good 4 them: Kristen Stewart, Leslie Odom Jr., Jared Leto, and more stars channeled their inner teenage angst for a performance of Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" for W magazine's latest Lyrical Improv series.

The stars featured in the fashion magazine's 2022 Best Performances issue put their own spin on Rodrigo's breakout hit, offering varied renditions that included a poetry reading, several regular readings, and an eccentric country cover (Simon Rex, you good?).

Kirsten Dunst, Tessa Thompson, Jodie Comer, Zazie Beetz, Jennifer Hudson, Emilia Jones, Saniyya Sidney, Filippo Scotti, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Ruth Negga are also featured in the video. While Stewart, Leto, and Negga, among others, opted for readings, Comer showed off her musical chops, belting out the lyrics alongside Odom Jr. and Jones' own illuminating covers.

Elsewhere, a committed Leto gazes into the camera and recites the climactic chorus, "F---in' love you, babe. F---in' love you." The House of Gucci actor said he felt "like William Shatner" at the end of the video, while Comer added of her rendition, "Ahhhh! That was so bad!"

Jared Leto
Jared Leto

W Magazine/YouTube A committed Jared Leto performs Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'

Rodrigo released "Drivers License," the debut single from her first studio album Sour, in January 2021. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, nabbing the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star a Best New Artist and Song of the Year award at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, as well as seven nominations at the upcoming 2022 Grammys for Sour.

Watch the star-studded cover of "Drivers License" above.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

