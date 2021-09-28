Watch Kristen Bell Demonstrate the 'Many' Modern Birthing Positions with Soon-to-Be Grandparents

These grandparents have some catching up to do on the various birthing positions now available to pregnant people.

In a clip from the upcoming sixth season of the Daytime Emmy Award–nominated series Momsplaining with Kristen Bell, the actress meets with soon-to-be grandmothers and grandfathers for a "Grandparent Etiquette Class."

"Look, there's no such thing as the perfect grandparent. But today, we are gonna figure out how to get you as close as we possibly can," says Bell, who shares daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6½, with husband Dax Shepard.

Part of the lesson involved Bell, 41, demonstrating birthing positions after some of the guests thought there was only one way to birth a baby.

"What position did you give birth in? Do you remember?" she asks one woman, who says, "Just laying down with my legs up in the stirrups." Another woman adds, "I mean, isn't that the only position?"

"No, they offer you so many!" says Bell, who then turns around in her chair to get into formation for the different birthing positions.

"You can do it like this. ... Strap my legs up to the ceiling and they put in, like, a tampon full of get-'er-out-of-there. Absolutely. Guys, they give you choice of posish now."

Watch Momsplaining with Kristen Bell on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 29 on ellentube.com/Bubble.