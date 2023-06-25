Watch Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reveal Their Baby's Sex

Just one week after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their first pregnancy together, they are now publicly sharing the baby’s sex. The couple posted a video on their Instagrams where Barker literally did a drumroll with his pregnant wife on his lap before confetti shot out. It was blue: They are having a boy.

This will be Kardashian’s third son. She has three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, two of whom are boys: Mason, 13, and Reign, 8. She and Disick also have daughter Penelope, 10. Barker, meanwhile, has one son, 19-year-old Landon, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. They also share daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on June 17 that Kardashian is ecstatic about her pregnancy. “Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine,” the source said. “This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle. They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."

Kardashian's ex Disick is having some trouble with it though, a source told Entertainment Tonight on June 21.“[He] is trying his best to stay positive and be happy for Kourtney, but he feels bad about the situation too,” the source said. “He always knew Kourtney would get pregnant and move forward with her life with Travis, but he just didn’t know it would feel like this when it finally did. His friends can tell he is hurt. Scott isn’t dating anyone seriously.”

