How To Watch KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad VIVO Indian Premier League 14 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV
Kolkata Knight Riders will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 49 of IPL 2021 in Dubai on October 03, 2021 (Sunday). The clash has a start time of 07:30 PM IST will be telecasted on Star Sports channels with Disney+ Hotstar providing the live streaming.
Meanwhile in Dubai, we are gearing up for a fascinating contest between KKR 💜 and SRH 🧡
Who's winning this one 😃#VIVOIPL | #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/Ldh2ALJlHe
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 3, 2021
Also Read | PBKS 121/4 in 15.5 Overs (Target 165) | RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal Strikes Twice in One Over