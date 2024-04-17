Watch kind strangers help a runner's wife draw his attention during the Boston Marathon

A group of young spectators helped reunite a 75-year-old runner, Cliff, with his wife who was lost in the crowd at the 128th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15th.

Social media user Grace Quinn captured the scene on TikTok, showing the small group repeatedly, and as loud as they could, calling out Cliff's name to get his attention.

Watch the video above to see the kind strangers connect a wife to her marathon-running husband.

"A lovely older woman came up to us and asked for help getting her husband to notice her," Quinn said.

The video shows Cliff finally spotting his wife in the cheering crowd. They share a quick kiss before Cliff rejoins the race and his wife thanks those who helped her.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boston Marathon crowd helps runner's wife do the sweetest thing