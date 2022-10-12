Watch Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago Correct Little Brother Psalm as They Sing Together

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjgOQS2sHUd/ kimkardashian Verified OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share! 23h

Kanye West's kids are singing his songs.

In a video shared by Kim Kardashian on Instagram Sunday, the former couple's two youngest kids — daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3, — disagree to the lyrics of his song "True Love" with late rapper XXXTENTACION.

The video begins with Psalm sitting in his car seat, singing lyrics to the song when Chicago says, "No Psalmy, it's not, 'Don't you make me complicated.' "

Chicago then sings the correct lyrics, adorably belting, "True love shouldn't be so complicated/ Thought I'd die in your arms."

After his sister finishes singing, Psalm thinks for a beat before singing the lyrics again, the same way he did before despite his big sister's corrections.

In addition to Chicago and Psalm, Kim and Kanye are also parents to son Saint, 6, and daughter North, 9.

The SKIMS founder, 41, debuted the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show during Milan Fashion Week recently, all while her kids watched from the audience with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

Days later, Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram from that night where she posed with all four of her kids.

"Amore," she simply captioned the sweet family shot.

Kim Kardashian at Milan Fashion Week with kids

Chicago appeared in an Instagram video with Khloé in which the preschooler showed off her makeup skills with the Good American founder as her model.

"Chicago picked this filter," Khloé captioned the beginning of the video, where she had a face paint filter that put a smiley sun on her forehead and pink scribbles on her cheeks.

"She is creative directing my glam and filters currently," the proud aunt wrote as the video showed Chicago filling in Khloé's lip with a lip pencil.