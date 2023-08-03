Watch A Killer Sloth Terrorize Sorority Sisters In 'Slotherhouse' Trailer

Alpha the killer sloth is … coming … for … you …

Move over, zombies.

A new slow-moving menace is feeling pretty murdery in the trailer for the upcoming slasher (er, claw-sher?) “Slotherhouse.”

The trailer for the comedy-horror film — which looks like it’s a real freakin’ movie based on the fact that you can pre-purchase tickets for its Aug. 30 release online — centers on a sloth who terrorizes a sorority house. Best part? Unlike other animal-based horror movies, like “Cocaine Bear,” “Sharknado” and the upcoming “Meg 2,” this movie seems delightfully free of CGI, opting for a puppet of a sloth to kill its victims, which in a way adds another layer of creepiness (or hilarity) to the fiasco.

Plus, characters in the trailer call out the movie’s ridiculous title (which seems to be a bad play on 1987’s “Slaughterhouse”).

In case you didn’t get the gist of the plot from the trailer, Variety reported last month that the slow-burn killing spree after a college senior who wants to be voted president of her sorority adopts the seemingly cute critter to their house mascot. She names it Alpha.

“Slotherhouse” is directed by Matthew Goodhue. It was written by Bradley Fowler and the story comes from the minds of Fowler and Cady Lanigan, per Variety.

“‘Slotherhouse’ was inspired by iconic cinema with a dedication to practical effects. It’s an hommage to our favorite creature features and slashers with a FURocious horror icon for the modern world. ‘Slotherhouse’ is simply bonkers,” Lanigan told Variety.

Uh, yeah, we agree.