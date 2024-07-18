Watch: Kevin Sinclair performs somersault celebration despite West Indies toil

Kevin Sinclair celebrated the fourth West Indies wicket in style - Getty Images/Philip Brown

West Indies endured an awkward opening day at Trent Bridge but, when an opportunity to celebrate arose, they did so in style with Kevin Sinclair unleashing his signature somersault after dismissing Harry Brook.

After West Indies chose to bowl under cloudless skies, they dismissed Zak Crawley in the opening over before England, led by centurion Ollie Pope, took control of the Test. West Indies bowled with spirit but saw their fielders drop three catches – Pope twice and Brook once – and Shamar Joseph go off injured.

Off-spinner Sinclair was a late addition to the Windies XI, as he was drafted on the morning of the game after Gudakesh Motie fell ill. He found himself introduced into the attack in the 14th over to contain England’s scoring after Ben Duckett flew out of the blocks.

Brought on for a second spell in the afternoon session, he lured Brook into a premeditated paddle sweep which went horribly wrong, as his toe-ended edge looped to short leg, who took a simple catch. Sinclair responded by launching into his trademark celebration, a somersault, to the delight of the Trent Bridge crowd.

A must-needed wicket for the West Indies as Harry Brook goes! ❌



A signature somersault from Sinclair to celebrate 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FZg2PIkyYX — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 18, 2024

Sinclair spoke on a BBC Stumped podcast earlier about how the celebration was inspired by his upbringing in Angoy’s Avenue, or ‘Cow Dam’, an impoverished area of Berbice in Guyana.

“That [doing somersaults] was my fun back in the day, so I do it to remind me of there,” he said. He also did it on his Test debut when dismissing Usman Khawaja in West Indies’ extraordinary win over Australia at the Gabba earlier this year.

Elsewhere, there were worrying signs for the West Indies. While England’s impatience gifted them wickets periodically – including Brook’s – they fielded poorly, and for the second Test in a row Shamar Joseph left the field mid-over through injury.