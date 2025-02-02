Watch Kevin Durant and other NBA stars react to the Luka Doncic trade stunner while on the bench

NBA stars: they're just like us.

Late on Saturday night, there was an NBA game going on as the news dropped that Luka Doncic was being traded for Anthony Davis, a Mavericks-Lakers blockbuster that shook everyone up.

So you can actually see the moments that Kevin Durant and the Suns learned about the trade, while there appears to be a shot of the opposing Blazers who were similarly surprised.

And, yeah: you can see the wide eyes and shock and chatter, just like the rest of us who had the same reactions:

KD and Beal’s reaction to the Luka trade 😭 pic.twitter.com/ALqUGLvIBI — A ✩ (@adryanashton) February 2, 2025

MATISSE THYBULLE IS ALL OF US pic.twitter.com/MpW9SkMWEJ — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) February 2, 2025

Matisse Thybulle and Jerami Grant finding out about the Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis trade pic.twitter.com/SzOXKOgt7p — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 2, 2025

