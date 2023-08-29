Watch: Kentucky walk-on who is one of ‘smartest kids in the room’ awarded scholarship

Attending UK just got a little less stressful for one Kentucky football wide receiver and Bluegrass State high school star.

UK coach Mark Stoops awarded a scholarship to walk-on Cole Lanter on Monday. As shown in a video posted to the team’s social media accounts, Stoops summoned Lanter to stand in front of the team for the announcement.

“Been here a year and a half busting his ass,” Stoops said. “Pass on opportunities, scholarship opportunities, and came here. He bet on himself, wanted to be a part of this program.”

As soon as Stoops announced he was awarding Lanter a scholarship, Lanter was mobbed by teammates and coaches.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound receiver totaled 78 catches for 1,288 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior at Boyle County. During Lanter’s time with the Rebels, Boyle County went 52-3 with two state championships.

Lanter graduated from Boyle County a semester early to enroll at UK in January 2022. He caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Deuce Hogan in the 2022 spring game.

Lanter did not appear in a game as a freshman for the Wildcats but has seen his role in practice expand over the last month with Kentucky down to just eight scholarship wide receivers.

“I think Cole Lanter is a guy that I can always count on,” wide receivers coach Scott Woodward recently told the Herald-Leader. “He’s one of the smartest kids in the room.”

Former Boyle County High School star Cole Lanter could see the field as a backup wide receiver this fall after earning a scholarship from Kentucky.

There is plenty of recent history of walk-on wide receivers earning a scholarship and carving out a productive role for the Wildcats.

Charles Walker followed that path to 25 career catches and one punt return for a touchdown. David Bouvier was an underrated contributor for the 2018 Citrus Bowl champions with 16 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

“I always make a point to those other walk-ons and those younger guys,” Woodward said. “I ask those guys, ‘Why do I turn around and put Cole in if I’m looking for somebody?’ Cause he knows what he’s doing.

“… Know what you’re supposed to be doing and you’ll get on the field. I hope Cole really takes off.”

